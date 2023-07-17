New details released in manhunt, death of alleged mass shooter in Henry County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new information on Monday, a day after Andre

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspected gunman who killed four people in a Hampton subdivision was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday after, authorities say, he'd fired at officers in an "ambush type situation" then stole a police K-9 vehicle and fled into the woods.

Those are among the details released Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the end to the daylong manhunt for 40-year-old Andre Longmore. He is accused of killing 67-year-old Scott Levitt, his 66-year-old wife Shirley, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard and 66-year-old Ron Jeffers.

Police previously said he stole a GMC Acadia belonging to the Leavitt couple and fled after the shooting.

After not being spotted for the remainder of Saturday, Henry County Sheriff's deputies saw the stolen 2017 SUV and began to pursue it toward the Clayton County line.

They tracked him to a home located at 138 near Mt. Zion Parkway in Morrow where deputies engaged the suspect. Longmore reportedly took out a pistol and shot back at the officers.

Longmore then entered a home in a neighborhood along a street on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro. Officers were flagged down and entered the home where they got into a shootout with Longmore, killing him and leaving three officers injured. One of the officers was life-flighted to a hospital, but was alert, conscious and breathing.

"Longmore was seen by several witnesses in the yards of homes and attempting to gain entry into homes. Longmore jumped a backyard fence and entered a home. Police entered the same home through the front door. Longmore fired at officers, hitting two officers. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing Longmore," a GBI release said.

Two Clayton County officers were released from the hospital and were said to be recovering Monday. The GBI said a third was in stable condition and continues to be treated.

"Outstanding collective men and women work in law enforcement," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said Sunday when asked how they were able to track the suspect down. "Utilizing our investigatory measures collectively together, we were able to track this person down."

Drone footage that a viewer sent in showed the massive police presence in the Jonesboro neighborhood shortly after the suspect had been killed by law enforcement.

"The monster is dead," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said at a press conference.