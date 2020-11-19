New Jersey fugitive captured in Cherokee County, deputies say

David Talmadge is suspected in the 2019 murder of a man in Passaic County, N.J., according to a release from the sheriff's office.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old murder suspect from northern New Jersey was captured by deputies in Cherokee County Wednesday evening after they were contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

David Talmadge of Patterson, N.J. is a suspect in a 2019 double shooting in Passaic County, N.J., according to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

One of the two men that Talmadge is accused of shooting died after he was shot, the release said.

According to the release, Talmadge fled from authorities in Alabama Wednesday morning, where they suspected he had been staying.

U.S. Marshals and Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies were able to find Talmadge at a home on Carriage Creek Road near Hobgood Park in Cherokee County at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.