Atlanta Police release suspect photos after 13-year-old killed near skating rink

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released photos of the suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy near a skating rink last Saturday.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage taken from Cascade Family Skating rink, a place Deshon DuBose visited the night he was killed.

Inside the rink, a group of young boys can be seen walking in the hall. Investigators highlighted five people that they believe may have been involved in the 13-year-old’s death.

Here are photos of each of the five suspects up close:

Atlanta Police said DuBose was shot twice at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, just by the rink. DuBose was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died.

DuBose went to Drew Charter School and was described as a kind, gentle boy by one of his teachers. The teachers also said he loved to volunteer in his community.

If you have any information about those pictured above, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters could receive a “reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect,” according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for medical and memorial expenses in DuBose's honor. If anyone would like to help their family, they can do so by clicking here.