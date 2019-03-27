Another suspect has been indicted for the massive meth lab explosion that killed three young children eight years ago.

11Alive first reported on the fire that happened at a home off Spring Mill Drive in Lilburn back in 2011. Police previously said the young children were inside the home when it exploded.

Mariano Sandoval was recently arrested in California in connection to the fire and is being extradited to Georgia, according to Lisa Jones with the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit.

IVan Gonzalez was captured in Mexico

Jones said Ivan Gonzales was originally charged along with the kids' mother, Neibi Brito and Joseph Perez. Investigators discovered that Gonzales, who was captured in Mexico, was not present during the fire. Gonzales had ties to the location so he pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to Jones.

Gwinnett court officials said Brito and Perez also pleaded guilty to charges surrounding the meth fire.

