DeKalb Police release new video of accused suspects connected to murder of 13-year-old boy

Jamiren Crosby's body was found on Sept. 19. behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia. Police ruled his death a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

New video from the DeKalb Police Department shows the alleged suspects connected to the murder of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby, authorities say.

His body was found on Sept. 19. behind a townhome on Parkway Trail in Lithonia. Police are still investigating the shooting death of Jamiren. A witness said she found his body while on a walk with her daughter.

On Saturday, DeKalb Police posted a video to Facebook from a neighbor's security camera that appears to show the suspects walking through a homeowner's back yard in a neighborhood. There are two people, and both appear to be wearing garments over their mouth and nose in addition to hoods on their head. As the two walk closer, a motion-sensored spotlight from a nearby house beams down.

Here is the full video from DeKalb PD:

#PressPlay To watch a video on an unsolved homicide we are investigating involving the death of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. If you have any information, please contact our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. #WeAreDKPD Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Saturday, October 29, 2022

On Sept. 26, police released a photo of a person of interest they believe might be connected to Jamiren's death.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Jamiren's mom Chanell Crosby said she believes her son was set up.

"I’m pretty sure he fought back as hard as he could but he was outnumbered," Chanell explained.

Chanell said her son knew whoever killed him and believes investigators will eventually track them down.

"It was senseless, so if you’re watching me I know you’re thinking about Jamiren there was no reason why they had to take his life," Chanell said.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.