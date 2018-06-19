MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Cobb County Police Officer makes a first appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly assaulted a woman described as developmentally-delayed in March.

The officer, Robert New, was arrested on Monday, June 18, and charged after investigators discovered that he had physically and mentally abused the woman for what an arrest warrant called an extended period of time during a physical relationship between March 1 and March 31, 2018.

According to the warrant, the physical abuse included slapping her and placing his hands around her throat strangling her to the point that she could not breathe or tell him to stop. In addition, New would send the victim abusive and offensive text messages. Investigators said he would also send her messages, saying, "I am in charge, I am in control."

The victim is developmentally delayed and, according to the warrant, has the mental capacity of a 10-to-14-year-old female. While describing the physical abuse to investigators, the warrant said, the victim was visibly shaking with fear.

Investigators said that New continued to contact the victim after the incident, even when she tried to stay away from him. They said he attempted to contact her as late as May 31 by text message.

New is expected to appear at 1:30 p.m. 11Alive.com plans live coverage of the hearing.

