NEWNAN, Ga. — A man Newnan Police said they were looking for in connection with a bank robbery has been arrested in Atlanta on unrelated charges.

According to Newnan Police, 34-year-old Lawrence Franklin is charged with armed robbery; he's also being held on the unrelated aggravated assault charges in Atlanta.

Police said just after noon on Nov. 29, a man wearing a yellow traffic vest and all black walked into the Wells Fargo on Greenville Street.

“When the male entered the bank he passed a note to the teller demanding money," Newnan Police Det. Kline said.

The teller gave the robber the money that was in her drawer. Police said he then asked to be taken to the safe.

"After the teller explained to the male that she could not go to the safe, he left the location on foot," Kline said.

Lawrence Franklin

Newnan

On Monday, they issued a B.O.L.O on the suspect. Kline said their department sent it to other agencies in the area and that's when APD, who had arrested Franklin on unrelated charges, recognized him.

That was their break in the case.

Kline said they went to APD to interview Franklin about the armed robbery.

“During the interview, Franklin admitted to committing the armed robbery at the Wells Fargo in Newnan," Kline said.

During the robbery, police said Franklin was armed with a gun.

Officials said a judge in Fulton County denied his bond on Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later his month.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say