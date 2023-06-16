Shooting in Newnan currently under investigation

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department are actively investigating a shooting which occurred on Salbide Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The department confirmed a suspect has been placed in custody.
There were no further details immediately available. It was unclear to what extent anyone was injured in the incident.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.