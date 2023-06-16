x
Crime

Shooting in Newnan currently under investigation

Newnan Police are working to confirm details of a shooting incident on Salbide Avenue.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department are actively investigating a shooting which occurred on Salbide Avenue on Friday afternoon. 

The department confirmed a suspect has been placed in custody. 

There were no further details immediately available. It was unclear to what extent anyone was injured in the incident.

