Online challenge prank leads to student's arrest after threatening school shooting, police say

Authorities searched the buildings and no threat was ever located.

NEWNAN, Ga. — An online challenge prank where phone calls were made threatening violence at Newnan High School led to a student's arrest, according to police.

Officer said two voicemails were left claiming that a school shooting would happen Nov. 1 around 8:30 a.m. Police said one of the messages also included a reference to blowing up the school.

"As a precaution, Newnan High School and the Central Education Center, along with Cougar Village, was placed in a Code Yellow status," Newnan Police said.

Authorities searched the buildings and no threat was ever located.

Detectives said the student made the phone call as an online challenge prank. The student was taken into custody.