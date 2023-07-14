Newnan adoptive mom facing charges after 11-year-old boy ran off frightened, found with 'concerning injuries'

Officers were called to a home in the Bullsboro Crossing neighborhood last Wednesday evening for the boy who was seen running away from the subdivision.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan mother is now facing charges after her adopted son ran off "frightened" leading police to notice concerning scars on his body, the police department said in a press release.

Officers were called to a home in the Bullsboro Crossing neighborhood last Wednesday evening for the boy who was seen running away from the subdivision.

Police said they then met up with the child and some Good Samaritans. As they were speaking with the 11-year-old, police noticed "concerning marks" on his body.

Detectives then took a closer look at the boy's marks and noticed scars and injuries that were "consistent with long-term abuse and neglect."

Authorities located the boy's adoptive mom, Chloe Jackson-Jones, in Spalding County and took her into custody.

According to jail records, the 39-year-old mother is being charged with three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of aggravated assault, battery, two counts of contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor, two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.

She is currently being heled at the Coweta County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

Police added that additiornal charges are expected in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.