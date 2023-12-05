Newnan Police arrest man with felony 'Peeping Tom' charges for allegedly recording under dressing room doors and up women's skirts

Investigators charged a man for one incident but believe many more people may unknowingly have had video taken of them at almost half a dozen locations.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Coweta Count are warning women: You may have been the victim of a peeping Tom.

Investigators charged a man for one incident but believe many more people may unknowingly have had video taken of them in dressing rooms at almost half a dozen locations.

Newnan Police said they have evidence a 34-year-old man used hidden devices to record under dressing room doors and up women’s skirts several times in April.

It may look like an unassuming parking lot, but what police said happened in a dressing room at Plato's Closet is leaving shoppers feeling uneasy.

“It’s really scary because you can’t trust anybody, and you have to look out for so many people out in a small town, people that you trust," Anna Scott said.

Newnan Police charges Jesse Kline with one count of felony 'Peeping Tom.' Investigators believe it didn't just happen at Plato's Closet but at Publix, Target, Wal-Mart, and TJ Maxx in Newnan after getting a search warrant to look through Kline's phone.

“When I first go in a dressing room, I probably just look in there and see if there’s anything in there," Skipper said. "I don’t really think too much of it. I just go in there. I’ve never seen a camera in a dressing room. I’ve looked up to see if there’s any above me, but other than that, no.”

Shoppers said they'll now take steps to be extra vigilant in dressing rooms.

“Probably just looking in the areas better, just looking around and seeing if I hear any microphones," Skipper said.

“Look around and probably not even go in a dressing room," Scott said.

Any woman who thinks she may have been a victim is asked to call Newnan Police Department Sgt. Daniel Godfrey at 770-254-2355, extension 116, or Lt. Chris Robinson at 678-673-5404.