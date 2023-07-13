Newton County deputy arrested, charged with sexual assault and rape, GBI says

The bureau said in a statement that it was asked to investigate the incident on Monday.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Deputy has been arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault and violation of oath of office, according to the GBI.

It added that a woman reported to the Newton County Sheriff's Office and said she had been raped by a deputy in uniform. After looking into the issue itself, the sheriff's office notified the GBI and asked them to take over.

"As tragic as it is that it happened, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office did not hesitate to contact the GBI. The GBI got right on the case and made an arrest," said Nelly Miles, the public and governmental affairs director at the GBI.

According to investigators, the victim was waiting for someone to pick her up from a gas station but they never came. As a result, she began walking toward Newton County on Salem Road from Rockdale County.

She noticed a Newton County patrol car in the parking lot of a Bruster's Ice Cream. Deputy George Rahming then got out of the vehicle and asked if she needed a ride. The incident report goes on to state that while in the car, Rahming asked if he was making the victim uncomfortable, to which she said "no."

He then pulled into a Circle K and got snacks. Afterward, the victim said he drove her to the back of a school that had a gate in front of it and asked her to perform sexual acts. When she refused, the woman said Rahming pulled her into the woods and raped her.

"This woman that made these allegations, she’s a victim," Miles said. "She was not in custody. She was not accused of any crimes. She is a victim."

During that time, she also described to investigators multiple other patrol vehicles pulling up, turning their lights off, and turning around "as if it were a signal for the deputy to stop."

The incident report added that Rahming gave the victim $10 in cash and dropped her off at a Publix parking lot.

Rahming himself has been with the Newton County Sheriff's Office for about two years, according to the bureau, which stated that he has subsequently been fired and is now in custody.

According to the Peace Office Standards and Training Council, Rahming previously worked at other law enforcement agencies:

October 2019-October 2021: Douglas County Sheriff's Office; deputy

August 2018-October 2019: DeKalb County Sheriff's Officer; jailor

August 2017-September 2017: DeKalb County Police Department; officer

January 2017-August 2017: DeKalb County Sheriff's Officer; jailor

GBI said anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. 11Alive reached out to the sheriff's office on Thursday regarding the arrest, but they declined, citing the ongoing investigation.

"Even though it’s still early in the investigation and we have made an arrest, they’re going to complete their investigative acts," said Miles, when explaining what happens next. "They’ll put the case file together, they’ll give it to the district attorney’s office, and, at that point, it’ll go through the next steps for prosecution."

His first appearance court hearing will be on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.