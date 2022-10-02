1 dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

APD said officers responded to 50 Mt. Zion Road around 5:30 p.m., which is the address for the Nirvana at Glenrose Apartments.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex along Mt. Zion Road Sunday evening, Atlanta Police said.

APD said officers responded to 50 Mt. Zion Road around 5:30 p.m., which is the address for the Nirvana at Glenrose Apartments in Atlanta's Glenrose Heights neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. APD's homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

APD said its investigation remains ongoing.

