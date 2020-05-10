Victims identified after Atlanta store shooting kills one, injures five others

A fight involving a crowd in west Atlanta ended with six people shot and a 19-year-old dead.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers said they found six victims including after gunfire ceased on Sunday - one of whom would soon die.

Police say 19-year-old Devontay Barnwell died following a fight inside of the Star Discount Store on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. A 13-year-old girl was also shot but remains in critical condition. The four other victims, 22-year-old J-Mya Jones, 23-year-old Josh Jones, 31-year-old Cartez Gibbs and 43-year-old Curtis Coffey are listed as stable; though, their specific conditions weren't released.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday following an argument between two women, according to Atlanta Police.

“About 10 minutes later, a red Dodge pulled up and three occupants exited that vehicle … went inside the store, armed with firearms," said Lt. Pete Malecki. "Those males began shooting inside of the store and then people inside of the store returned fire."

Investigators found shotgun shell casings and several guns near the scene. They said a woman was questioned following the shooting and multiple witnesses were interviews. However, no arrests have been made.