Bond denied for man accused of killing 7-year-old riding in back of car near Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA — The man facing charges in connection with the deadly December shooting that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old gill will remain behind bars.

No bond was set for Daquan Reed in a Tuesday bond hearing.

Little Kennedy Maxie died days after being hit by a stray bullet.

According to Atlanta Police, Reed got into an argument in a parking lot outside Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza, and, as he left, fired three times outside his window.

One of those shots hit the young girl in the back of her head as she rode in her aunt's car past the Buckhead luxury shopping center. She died on the day after Christmas.

Reed was caught in Virginia in early January and extradited to Georgia in February, according to Fulton County Jail records.

The community rallied behind Kennedy by sharing prayers and raising money for her care while she was in the hospital.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised over $70,000.

Reed has a violent criminal history, according to authorities.

According to court records in Virginia, he was arrested there previously for assault and battery, as well as a strangulation charge and other misdemeanor charges. He was also previously convicted on forgery charges.