No injuries after 'gun fight' between person, Gainesville officers

Police say the person turned and fired at the officers, who returned fire. 'We're very fortunate that no one was injured.'

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police said they were "very, very lucky" after what was described as a "gun fight" between a person and officers ended without any injuries.

Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said officers were called to the HomeTowne Studios extended stay motel on Jesse Jewell Pkwy. at 10:45 p.m. to address someone who appeared to be intoxicated.

When the officers identified themselves, he said, the person, "turned around produced a weapon and immediately began firing upon our officers."

"There was I guess what you would consider a gun fight between the officers and the subject. We're very fortunate that no one was injured," Holbrook said. "The officers and the suspect are both OK. The suspect was able to get away, officers were able to make contact with him a short time later and take him into custody."

He added the officers are "doing well."

"It's one of those situations where we never want to be involved in. The last thing we want is to be engaged in is a gun fight, and sadly and unfortunately that's exactly what happened tonight," Holbrook said. "And it's one of those where the officer simply just presented themselves, this individual turned around and immediately began firing upon the officers. The officers did return fire but we're very fortunate no one was hurt. The last thing we ever want to hear on the radio is 'shots fired,' but we were able to bring it to a peaceful resolution."

Holbrook said there are "many many individuals" staying at the hotel who could have been hit by stray gunfire. Crime technicians were on scene "accounting for each and every round that was fired" as part of the investigation.

"We're very fortunate, very lucky that no one was injured. much less killed tonight during this situation," Holbrook said.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in the Atlanta area on Thursday night.