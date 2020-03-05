No one charged in bizarre SWAT standoff in Conyers

Deputies said it started when they received a report of someone being held against their will.

CONYERS, Ga. — So far, no charges have been filed in connection with a SWAT standoff on Saturday in Conyers, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

According to Rockdale County Deputy Lee Thomas, at about 11:15 Saturday morning, deputies responded to a call of a person being held against their will at the Pawn Depot in the 2600 block of Old Covington Highway in Conyers.

When deputies arrived, Thomas said, the store's owner refused to come outside and cooperate with the investigation.

The sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division requested a search warrant to be signed because the owner was not being compliant with deputies.

In addition, negotiator attempts to get him to come out of the business allowing SWAT to enter to retrieve the person claimed to be held hostage were not successful.

Thomas said that over the course of the several hour time period while the search warrant was being obtained, the store's owner came out of the shop and appeared to be inebriated.

Deputies detained him and took him to the sheriff's office for questioning.

After the search warrant was signed, Thomas said, SWAT entered the store and was able to determine that no one was being held against their will.

No arrest has been made, no one has been charged, and according to Thomas, the investigation remains ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES |



