NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) said it is seeing an increase in stolen vehicle cars, from two manufacturers specifically: Kia and Hyundai.

Detectives have learned that Kia models newer than 2015 and Hyundai models newer than 2011 have a vulnerability that makes them easier for thieves to steal.

According to the department, thieves can bypass the ignition and are able to start those cars easily once the steering column has been removed.

"Although this is a new trend for Norfolk, the exploitation of this vulnerability in these vehicle models has become a nationwide trend," NPD said in a press release.