ATLANTA — Violence broke out at a party overnight leaving one person dead and another one injured.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Norris Place to respond to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a man dead in the front yard. A second man was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said both people had been at a party there when the shooting happened.