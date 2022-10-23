SWAT standoff leads to discovery of woman stabbed to death, Atlanta police say

Police were initially called to the home for a welfare check. That's when they said a man inside wouldn't comply with officers.

ATLANTA — A welfare check Saturday night led to the discovery of a woman stabbed to death. Atlanta Police said when they arrived at the home, a man inside barricaded himself inside prompting a SWAT standoff.

Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to 2001 North Avenue NW and discovered the man inside with a female victim, they said.

The SWAT team, along with hostage negotiators, were called to the home to try to get the man to come out.

After continuing to refuse, SWAT eventually forced entry into the home and take the man into custody, police said.

That's when they learned the female victim was dead from apparent stab wounds.

"The suspect is being held for questioning at this time, and investigators will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the investigation," police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.