FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A high school in Floyd County was placed on lockdown during after-school activities Tuesday following reports of a gun on the campus. But the report ended up being false.

Now, Floyd County officials are asking parents to speak with their kids about the seriousness of making threats - and reporting the crimes when they happen.

The threat came in around 5 p.m. to Armuchee High School, according to the Floyd County Police Department. The school went into immediate lockdown as officers from the department worked alongside Rome Police officers and the sheriff's office to search the entire campus.

Ultimately, the report was deemed fake, leading Floyd County Police to not only warn students but also encourage tipsters to step forward.

"While peer pressure is great at this age, it is encouraged that students feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others to school administration and the school resource officer," the department shared on social media.

They also reminded anyone thinking of calling in a threat to think again.

"Making a threat of violence or being in possession of a weapon is not a joke," the department said. "It will lead to disciplinary action in school and likely criminal prosecution."

