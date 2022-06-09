North Georgia man charged with murder of postal carrier

The shooting happened back in August of 2021.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of a Postal Service mail carrier back in August of 2021.

Larry Steven Grogan was also charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

The victim, Asa Wood, Jr. was delivering mail in Commerce, Georgia - according to the indictment - when he was shot by Grogan while temporarily stopped by a mailbox.

The indictment adds that Wood was shot in the left femur and died in his vehicle at the scene. Meanwhile, Grogan drove away.

Those who lived on the road called 911 and provided information to identify Grogan. He was arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office after an altercation where he allegedly shot at deputies.

As of now, the case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking. The exceptional joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Banks County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the defendant’s arrest, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wood and his family.”

The U.S. Postal Service also commented on the case