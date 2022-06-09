North Georgia man charged with murder of postal carrier

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been charged with the murder of a Postal Service mail carrier back in August of 2021.
Larry Steven Grogan was also charged with assault on a federal employee using a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.
The victim, Asa Wood, Jr. was delivering mail in Commerce, Georgia - according to the indictment - when he was shot by Grogan while temporarily stopped by a mailbox.
The indictment adds that Wood was shot in the left femur and died in his vehicle at the scene. Meanwhile, Grogan drove away.
Those who lived on the road called 911 and provided information to identify Grogan. He was arrested by the Banks County Sheriff's Office after an altercation where he allegedly shot at deputies.
As of now, the case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
“Asa Wood dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “His murder is tragic and heartbreaking. The exceptional joint investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Banks County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the defendant’s arrest, and we are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wood and his family.”
The U.S. Postal Service also commented on the case
“The Postal Inspection Service extends our condolences to the family and close friends of Asa Wood, Jr who served his community as a diligent letter carrier and a beloved member of the U.S. Postal Service family,” Tommy D. Coke, inspector in charge of the Atlanta division said. “Postal Inspectors were fortunate to work alongside the Banks County Sheriff’s Office to bring a swift resolution to this case by taking a dangerous criminal off the street. The protection of our postal employees is an integral part of our mission, and we are pleased to see justice being served against this defendant who chose to callously take the life of Mr. Wood.”