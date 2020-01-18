HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County student has been suspended and arrested after a search warrant uncovered weapons and drugs in his car.

Deputies and school officials confirmed that, around 9 a.m., a staff member at North Hall High School noticed a vehicle on campus that wasn't permitted to be there. After reporting the vehicle to school administration authorities further examined the vehicle and noticed it appeared to have a gun inside.

A school resource officer responded and corroborated reports of a weapon in the car. They soon learned that the vehicle did belong to a student and requested permission to search it.

However, according to a statement from the school system, the parents and the student both denied that request leading to the vehicle being impounded by the sheriff's office.

Deputies eventually obtained a search warrant and located a rifle, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a bottle of alcohol. A weapon that was initially thought to be a firearm turned out to be a BB pistol designed to resemble something more powerful.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the teen, who has not been named due to his age, turned himself in and was taken to a youth detention center on charges of possession of a weapon at school, disrupting a public school and possession of marijuana.

The student has also been suspended pending a disciplinary tribunal at the school.

