1 killed after gunshots fired at vehicle in parking lot, DeKalb Police say

ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police.

Officers said they were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the man dead inside of a vehicle with "multiple bullet defects." They believe the man is in his 20s.

"Witnesses at the scene advised several males approached the vehicle on foot and began shooting," DeKalb Police said.

Detectives are currently at the scene speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.

No other details have been released.