1 dead in triple shooting in DeKalb County

CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead and two are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to the scene off North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston at around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult man was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive, police said.