CMPD said a shot was fired, but police have not found anyone with a gunshot wound.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a single shot was fired in Northlake Mall.

CMPD officers working off-duty at the mall at the time heard the gunshot near Entry 4 around 3:58 p.m. Saturday and called for back-up.

Police said it happened near the food court. Officers found physical evidence of a shot being fired, but have not found anyone who had been shot.

Officers worked with Northlake Mall management to put the mall on lockdown followed by an evacuation of the mall. CMPD and Charlotte Fire searched the mall for victims and suspects.

Three people were treated for minor injuries after evacuating Northlake Mall on Saturday, according to CMPD. Of those injured, one person was taken to the hospital for medical care. CMPD said these injuries are considered unrelated to the gunshots.

"This is not normal at all, in fact, I was here at the mall earlier today -- my husband and I came out, nice day, just to shop, just to walk around," CMPD Deputy Chief Stella Patterson said. "It was a very peaceful atmosphere in the mall. There were families in the mall. This is what we're used to seeing at Northlake Mall, so an incident like this is disturbing to us but our team is on it."

The Northlake Mall is being cleared out. Anyone looking for a family member can go pick them up from Belk’s lower level parking lot. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/RBSum5gp64 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) March 20, 2021

CMPD said mall security did an "outstanding job" at assuring the evacuation process moved safely and efficiently.

One child was temporarily missing from their family after the shot was fired, but has since been safely reunited with family, according to CMPD. The Charlotte Fire Department set up a family reunification area for children separated from parents at the lower level parking lot of Belk's.