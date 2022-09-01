2 shot at apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Police said five men were sitting in a car at Northside Plaza Apartments when someone started shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after they say five men were sitting in a car at an apartment complex off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and someone started shooting.

Two men were shot at the Northside Plaza Apartment complex around 3 a.m. off Markham Street. Police said everyone ran from the car. One of the victims ended up at a nearby Burger King. He was transported to Grady.

Police did not provide any information on a shooter or suspects involved. Despite one man being shot in the face, police say both victims are "stable."