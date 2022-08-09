Note to bank teller from kidnapping victim in Newnan leads to 2 arrests, deputies say

The chilling note read "keep me safe."

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was kidnapped last Wednesday in Newnan was saved after he gave a note to a bank teller implying he was in distress, Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

Two suspects are now in custody after deputies were dispatched to the Wells Fargo on Amlajack Boulevard in Newnan after a bank teller alerted authorities of a note from the man that read, "Keep me safe."

When they arrived at the bank, deputies noticed the suspects trying to leave the bank in their vehicle before it was stopped in the middle of the intersection of Amlajack Boulevard and East Highway 34. They found two guns inside the vehicle, one of which came back as stolen from Atlanta, according to the report.

The victim said that two men approached him in Atlanta in their car asking if he wanted to make "a couple of hundred dollars." After the victim got into the vehicle, the two suspects drove around Atlanta for a lengthy period of time while the suspects were talking on the phone to different people. The victim stated that he tried to escape the car twice, while stopped at red lights, but was unsuccessful in doing so due to child locks set on the rear doors.

After arriving in Newnan, the victim explained they stopped at a RaceTrac where the suspects went inside and came back out with a check they then handed to him. The victim was instructed to walk inside the bank, cash the check and walk back out and motion a signal that he had the cash, according to an official statement. The check was written for $1,467.