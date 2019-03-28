CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — When authorities asked Deandre Ruffin why he tried to make a break for it during a work detail in Clayton County, his answer was simply that he had 20 years to serve and nothing to lose.

But now that he's back in jail, that may change. Ruffin was working in the area of Rum Creek Park when, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, he and other inmates were told to take a short break for water.

Instead, Ruffin allegedly decided to try and escape his captivity and headed straight for the nearby Ravens Run neighborhood off of Highway 138.

Clayton County deputies were called in to aid in the search and soon found Ruffin on Saybrook Trail.

