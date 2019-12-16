TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A female contract nurse at the Troup County Jail was allegedly having an improper relationship with an inmate inside the jail facility, the sheriff said.

After learning of the allegation, Sheriff James Woodruff and his staff met with the nurse, Dorathy Pike, regarding the complaint, where she admitted to the relationship.

"After speaking with her for several minutes, she did admit to having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate that had become physical and sexual in nature," Sgt. Stewart Smith said in a news release.

The 26-year-old nurse is contracted by We Care in the jail's medical unit.

She is charged with improper sexual contact by an employee or agent, which is a felony, authorities said.

Pike has been in her position at the jail for approximately six months.

"Sheriff Woodruff takes these claims very serious and will not tolerate any misconduct by any person working for or representing the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and will ensure that they are prosecuted to the highest extent of the law," Smith said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Two men arrested, charged in Cumberland Mall shooting