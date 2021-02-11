Nurse who was providing care at Emory University Hospital Midtown arrested on sexual assault charges

According to Emory University, the individual is a traveling nurse who was employed by a third party.

ATLANTA — A nurse who had been providing care at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta was arrested and faces sexual assault charges, jail records and the school confirm.

According to Emory University, the individual is a traveling nurse who was employed by a third party, Premier Healthcare Professionals, and had been contracted to work at the hospital through AMN Healthcare.

The school said the nurse was arrested on Monday by the Emory Police Department, and is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

The arrest occurred after an investigation into a second incident. An earlier investigation, on Oct. 13, produced results that were "inconclusive" the school said.

The school said the travel nurse was placed on leave during that investigation, though they did not indicate if the individual was able to return to employment in between the "inconclusive" results and Nov. 1, when the other investigation was conducted into the second incident.

"The wellbeing and safety of Emory Healthcare patients remain the top priority for our organization," the school said in a statement. "Emory Healthcare is a healing environment and acts of violence or aggressive behavior will never be tolerated. We are deeply concerned about the incidents that occurred and will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies."