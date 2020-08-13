Fight leads to deadly shooting in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle around 10:25 p.m. about a person shot at the location.
When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMT crews came to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
Police said it appears the victim was in a fight with another man before he was shot. Police said the man has been detained and detectives are working to determine the other circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.