Fight leads to deadly shooting in Atlanta, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Oak Knoll Circle around 10:25 p.m. about a person shot at the location.

When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMT crews came to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said it appears the victim was in a fight with another man before he was shot. Police said the man has been detained and detectives are working to determine the other circumstances surrounding the shooting.