Days after 5 were injured in Atlanta shooting, another happens just yards away

The victim in the latest shooting is said to be stable. Police haven't suggested the two incidents are related.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that occurred less than 100 yards from the spot where four other men were shot a week earlier.

The latest incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday at the address of 1305 Oakland Drive, The Rev. James Orange Park in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood.

Police said they arrived to find a victim who said he was in the park with other people when he and the suspect in the shooting got into an argument. The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, some of which struck the victim.

The suspect ran from the scene and the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is listed as stable. Police searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

Police are still working to determine the full circumstances of the shooting.

The news comes just days after an April 19 shooting that happened in front of a nearby apartment building. Police at the time said that the victims were hanging out in front of an apartment building when someone opened fire from an adjoining apartment.

Police said one person was critically injured in the shooting and four others later showed up at the hospital with injuries from the shooting.