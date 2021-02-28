3 shot in Oakland City neighborhood in southwest Atlanta

It happened off Peeples Street on Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Evidence markers litter the street of a southwest Atlanta neighborhood after a shooting took place injuring three people.

Atlanta Police are investigating the triple shooting off Peeples Street in Oakland City that happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say two people are stable and one is in critical condition. They did not elaborate on the injuries.

Police said multiple shots were fired into the home along the 1000 block of Peeples Street.

Several neighbors said they were awoken by the gunfire and heard as many as 30-50 shots.

One neighbor shared surveillance video with 11Alive showing a dark SUV drive by their home around 6:15am. One can hear the barrage of gunshots in the footage, before the camera shows the SUV back up and drive away.

Neighbors said they are concerned about their safety and fearful for kids in the neighborhood. They have pleaded with Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Police to find solutions to curb crime.

No information on a suspect has been released.

11Alive has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information as police release details.