HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the city clerk from Oakwood was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic violence incident on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a domestic call Thursday evening at a home in the 3000 block of East Bolding Road.

According to Derrick Booth with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested 39-year-old Tangee Puckett, charging her with simple battery under the Family Violence Act.

Booth said Puckett was also charged with obstruction after being uncooperative with deputies while being taken into custody. Both charges are misdemeanors. She was booked into the Hall County Jail on $2,600 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

MORE HEADLINES

After AUC shooting, Clark Atlanta announces upcoming safety plans and changes

Shot fired during domestic dispute in S.E. Atlanta

12-year-old boy shot at elementary school in Conyers

MARTA Police issue alert for suspect in alleged assault onboard train