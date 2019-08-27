WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with child molestation and other crimes following an investigation in Oconee County, Georgia.

On Tuesday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of David William Haines of Watkinsville. He faces charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

Authorities haven't released when their investigation began or when the crimes happened but said that Haines was arrested on Monday afternoon.

He is currently being held without bond in the Oconee County Jail pending a court appearance. The date for that appearance hasn't been set. Despite the arrest, the sheriff's office said its investigation is ongoing.

