Son kills mother, step-father inside Oconee County home, police say

Deputies responded to a shooting on Boldercrest Circle in Watkinsville on Tuesday morning, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. Two adults with gunshot wounds were discovered inside the home. They were pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. Two juveniles were also inside the home but were unharmed, according to law enforcement.