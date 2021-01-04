Reward more than doubles for information in deadly Oconee County RaceTrac shooting

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Elijah Wood was killed on March 19 at some point after 1 a.m. while working at RaceTrac in Watkinsville, Georgia.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the Oconee County shooting death of a RaceTrac store clerk has now been increased to $25,000.

Deputies responded to the gas station at 7921 Macon Highway around 1:40 a.m. after a patron called 911 when they found Wood.

The sheriff's office previously released a surveillance video of a suspect, but that man has yet to be identified.

On Thursday, the office also posted a video on its Facebook page as investigators are looking into a "vehicle of interest" that arrived at the gas station before the shooting.

"The vehicle is seen traveling 441 south, turning right onto Hog Mountain Rd., driving past the RaceTrac, turning right onto Welbrook Rd. and stopping for a period of time before driving away," the sheriff's office said.

In the video, it's hard to make out the type of vehicle spotted along the roadway, but you can see movement of the car from its headlights as it passes by along the street.

Deputies would like anyone with information on the vehicle or who may have seen it in the area of the RaceTrac or parked on Welbrook Rd. on March 19 between 12:45 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to contact them at 706-769-3945.

As for the reward money, the initial $10,000 came from the FBI and RaceTrac, with each of them contributing half. The community has also stepped up in creating a reward.

"We appreciate the RaceTrac, FBI, and the outpouring of support from the community in raising this reward," the sheriff's office said.

They added that anyone who wants to donate to the “Sheriff’s Reward Fund” can visit any Oconee State Bank location and can make a contribution.

Any money raised over the posted reward amount for this case will remain in the account for future rewards, according to the sheriff's office.