Off-duty Gilmer County deputy arrested following domestic abuse call

The 34-year-old deputy is facing multiple charges in Pickens County.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty Gilmer County Sheriff's deputy is in jail facing multiple charges after he was arrested following a domestic violence call late Sunday night.

According to a release from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, deputies from that agency responded to a call at 10:16 p.m.

Deputies from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office finally located 34-year-old Jason Newman from Talking Rock, Georgia, at about 1 a.m., according to the release.

After Newman was taken into custody, he was transported to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center.

According to the release, Newman has been charged with one count each of interfering with a 911 call, obstructing police: other offense, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and reckless conduct.