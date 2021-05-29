4 injured in shooting including IMPD officer who was shot 5 times

An IMPD officer is alert and talking after she was shot five times Saturday afternoon. Three others were also injured during the incident including the suspect.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer was shot five times after she responded to a shooting on the northwest side of the city where two other people were injured Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to 6400 Kentstone Drive for a report of a person shot Saturday afternoon. According to IMPD, two people had been shot. One victim is in critical condition and the other is stable.

The investigation led to a vehicle pursuit that ended at 30th Street and Riverside Drive. This is where a suspect and officers shot at each other and an IMPD officer was hit.

The suspect was also shot and is in critical condition.

The officer was hit five times, once in the vest below her body camera, twice in the right arm and twice in her left leg. She's alert and talking and receiving treatment for her injuries at a local hospital.

IMPD said W. 30th Street from Clifton Street to E. Riverside Drive will be shut down for several hours as officers investigate the shooting. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

