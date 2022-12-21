Officer injured during possible police chase in Cobb County

This happened overnight near Cobb Galeria Parkway.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police Officer was injured in a possible police chase Wednesday morning.

Video gathered at the scene shows what looks like a patrol car crashed into another vehicle.

An officer could also be seen limping near the scene.

11Alive has confirmed that officer is ok and a K-9 officer is also on scene. However, we are still working to gather specifics on what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.