GILMER COUNTY, Ga. -- State agents are investigating after a shooting involving officers in north Georgia.

The shooting happened as members of the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office and Ellijay Police Department responded to an attempted home invasion that was related to a domestic incident in the western portion of the county.

As officers arrived, they were met by an armed suspect. Reports aren't clear on what happened next aside from the fact that shots were fired and the suspect was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown but no officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene at the request of the sheriff.

