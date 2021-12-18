A man was killed by a police officer in Charlotte. The department says he stabbed his ex-wife's daughter several times

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no officers are hurt, and that the suspect's ex-wife was already out of the house.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man was shot and killed by an officer in the Ballantyne area, and his ex-wife's teenage daughter is being treated for multiple stab wounds.

CMPD said they were called to Blairbeth Street near Hawfield Way Drive just before 7 p.m. According to officers, the man forced his way into his ex-wife's home during an altercation. While the ex-wife was able to get out, CMPD said the man held her 13-year-old daughter at knifepoint inside.

Preliminary reports indicate a man forced his way into his ex-wife's home during an altercation. The email go out of the house; however, her daughter was still inside. The man held the 13-year old female at knife point. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 19, 2021

Officers got on scene, and CMPD said one officer fired a service weapon, hitting the suspect. The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The girl, however, was stabbed several times by the suspect. She has since been taken to a local hospital for treatment. CMPD described her injuries as life-

As of writing, CMPD is withholding the name of the officers and subject involved until family members are notified. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will lead the inquiry into the incident. CMPD's Internal Affairs Bureau will also conduct their own separate but parallel investigation to see if department policies and procedures were followed. Per standard policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave with pay.

Anyone who has further information on this case can call 704-432-TIPS to talk with a homicide unit detective. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling 704-334-1600.