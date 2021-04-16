Pen stolen from nurse's tray leads to stabbing of officer in metro Atlanta jail

Authorities said the suspect in the attack stabbed the officer in the face and hand with a pen.

ATLANTA — A Hall County inmate is now facing additional charges after authorities say she allegedly attacked an officer at the local jail.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the assault happened on April 9 sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. A statement from the sheriff's office said the 42-year-old inmate from Braselton, who has been held on a state court arrest order since January, was not being cooperative on a "routine pill call" in the inmate area.

Officers attempted to escort the inmate back to her cell after she initially refused to do so. It was at this time that investigators said the inmate grabbed a pen off a nurse's cart and stabbed one officer several times in the face near her eye and at least once in the hand. The inmate then fought with the officer, investigators said.