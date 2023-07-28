Officer shot at after attempted arrest of stolen car driver in Fulton County

It happened around 12:36 a.m. near Washington Road and Jackson Drive in East Point.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An officer was shot at after trying to arrest a man driving a stolen car in Fulton County on Friday, according to police.

It happened around 12:36 a.m. near Washington Road and Jackson Drive in East Point. The Fulton County Police Department said an officer had stopped a car that was reported stolen when the driver abruptly stopped in the driveway of a home.

The driver then got out and ran away from the authorities. The police department said the officer deployed his Taser but missed the man, and he kept running. Police said we went through the backyard of a home on Jackson Drive when he turned and shot at the officer.