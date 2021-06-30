Atlanta police officers ambushed, 1 hurt, suspect killed near Peachtree Street in Midtown

This is developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers were ambushed while responding to a "shots fired" call Wednesday afternoon. One officer was struck, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, one of the suspects was killed.

It happened as officers were responding to the call at an apartment building located at 710 Peachtree Street, the Solace on Peachtree Apartments.

Police chief Rodney Bryant said the officer struck is stable and able to speak.

When officers exited the elevator of the building, that's when the gunfire ensued. Authorities say they believe they have the other suspect that was involved in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by APD to investigate the scene.

The names of the officers involved are not being released at this time.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as several roads, specifically Peachtree Street between 4th Street and North Avenue, are closed for the investigation.

