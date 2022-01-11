Suspect on the run after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County

Briarcliff Road and Henderson Mill Road are blocked off as police continue their investigation.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A Chamblee Police officer has been shot and rushed to the hospital, while at least one suspect is on the run, according to authorities.

Chamblee Police said they currently have another suspect already in custody.

This all happened off Briarcliff Road.

Police said they located a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery just after midnight Tuesday but when they tried to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove off and crashed.

After that, officers said the suspects got out of the vehicle and began shooting at them.

Right now, Briarcliff Road and Henderson Mill Road around Northlake Mall are blocked off as police continue their investigation and search for the missing suspect.

