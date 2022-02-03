Officer shot in Clayton County, police search for suspect

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer has been shot in Clayton County Wednesday afternoon.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the area of Riverdale Road and Norman Drive in Riverdale where you can see a heavy police presence.

"Please avoid this area," Sgt. Julia Issac of the Clayton County Police Department said. "The suspect is not in custody."

Sgt. Issac said the officer is expected to survive his injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Issac said the incident began when officers were responding to an armed robbery call in the area. Police are currently looking for the suspect who shot the officer. The suspect is described as wearing all yellow, pictured below.

Clayton County Schools said Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle and North Clayton High have been placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure the safety of all students and staff.