Officer shot in hand by another officer following dog attack in Cobb, police say

The officer's injuries, which include a gunshot wound to the hand and dog bites, were not believed to be life-threatening.

AUSTELL, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hand after police said another officer opened fire during a dog attack on Friday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said that officers were called to the 5700 block of Maxham Road near Austell around 12:45 p.m. The officers were performing a welfare check on a child that authorities believed was "living in a shack" behind the address.

The officers arrived just before 1 p.m. and were checking the area when, according to Sgt. Delk, one of the officers was attacked by a dog. The other officer fired his gun and struck the dog; however, one round also struck the first officer in the hand.