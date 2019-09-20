MANDEVILLE, La. — One Mandeville police officer was fatally shot and another received minor injuries when at least one suspect opened fire on them after the suspects and officers crashed at the end of a pursuit, law enforcement officials confirmed to WWL-TV.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that one of the officers died at the scene of the shooting and another officer was taken to the hospital. Neither officer has been identified.

Mandeville police officials say two suspects were taken into custody in relation to the shooting.

WATCH: Louisiana State Police give the latest update on the fatal shooting.

TIMELINE

Law enforcement sources say the incident began when a uniformed officer attempted to pull over a driver on Monroe Street for a traffic stop. When the suspect refused to yield, police began a pursuit. A second officer, in an unmarked vehicle, joined the chase.

They ultimately headed north on US 190 before making a U-turn, headed back south onto the off-ramp to Highway 22, where all three vehicles were involved in a crash.

After the wreck, sources tell WWL-TV that shots were fired at the marked police car, grazing one officer.

Then, according to sources, at least one of the suspects fired into the unmarked car, killing the officer inside.

As both suspects fled the scene, the wounded officer from the marked patrol car tried to chase them before other officers responding to the crash stopped him to render aid.

Meanwhile, the pursuit continued, as one of the suspects discarded their gun near Acadian Lane. Officers later recovered the firearm. That suspect was found hiding out in the yard of a nearby school.

The other suspect was caught nearby, but officials have not said exactly where.

DETAILS

The shooting took place near the overpass where Highway 22 meets with US 190, according to authorities and witnesses.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development temporarily closed the 190 Highway at LA-22 because of the incident. The highway was reopened around 5 p.m. Friday.

Mandeville Police chief Gerald Sticker told reporters at a news conference shortly after the shooting that he had notified the family of the slain officer, but that his department was not ready to release that officer's name Friday evening.

"We have a wife that's grieving, we have children that are grieving, we have an agency that hasn't lost a police officer in probably 50 years that is grieving," Sticker said.

The extent of the injured officer's injuries was not confirmed by authorities. Sources say his face was grazed by gunfire. The officer was released from the hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted out his condolences about the slain officer after being briefed about the incident by state police.

"Today we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of Mandeville and the people of Louisiana," the governor said.

One witness said the scene unfolded across the street from the Cafe Du Monde location on North Causeway Boulevard, describing the incident as a "shootout." The witness said a large number of law enforcement officers converged on the location immediately after gunshots were fired.

The scene is still active and police are still working to determine exactly what happened, Mandeville Police Lt. Eddie Vanison told WWL-TV.

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation, law enforcement officials said. It is common for state police to head investigations into officer-involved shootings in Louisiana.

This is the first time a Mandeville police officer has been killed in the line of duty since 1958, when officers Jake Galloway and Gus Gill were ambushed and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

